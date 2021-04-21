Advertisement

UMPI Athletics’ Events Not Open to the Public

Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine Presque Isle softball team will be playing some home games this week and while there will be some fans in attendance, the public will not be allowed. And, the same rules will apply to all UMPI spring sports at this time.

“Our games are closed to the public due to covid regulations,” said Athletic Director Dan Kane. “We’re trying to keep our pods small, keep our student athletes safe. However, our senior student-athletes are allowed to invite two of their friends or faculty or staff members and our underclassmen are allowed to invite one person and everyone who is invited has to be tested weekly by the UMAINE system.”

Kane said the decision was reached by looking at the current covid numbers in the state of Maine and the county. He also said they took into account what other North Atlantic conference teams are doing. They will revaluate as necessary.

