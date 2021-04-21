UMPI’s Delanie Strout Earns NAC Player of the Week Honors

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Delanie Strout decided to come back to the University of Maine Presque Isle for a fifth year because she felt she wasn’t finished with softball yet. Turns out she was right. This weekend, the senior went 15-16, earning NAC player of the week honors.

“My approach was to just go up there and hit the ball and get on and help my team get around the bases and put the ball in play,” Strout said.

The senior said she didn’t even realize she hadn’t made an out yet until a teammate told her.

“It’s one of those unwritten rules when you’re on a streak you don’t talk about it,” Strout said. “Probably around the second game I started to notice I was doing well.”

UMPI head coach, Alissa Edwards said Strout has been working on her confidence at the plate, and this weekend was a culmination of that hard work.

“Seeing her season to season progress, and just to get better and better and better and to just have such a great weekend, was outstanding and you know she came back for a fifth year and is ending on a high note,” said Edwards.

Both Strout and Edwards hope the the momentum carries into the weekend.

