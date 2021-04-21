Advertisement

UMPI’s Delanie Strout Earns NAC Player of the Week Honors

By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Delanie Strout decided to come back to the University of Maine Presque Isle for a fifth year because she felt she wasn’t finished with softball yet. Turns out she was right. This weekend, the senior went 15-16, earning NAC player of the week honors.

“My approach was to just go up there and hit the ball and get on and help my team get around the bases and put the ball in play,” Strout said.

The senior said she didn’t even realize she hadn’t made an out yet until a teammate told her.

“It’s one of those unwritten rules when you’re on a streak you don’t talk about it,” Strout said. “Probably around the second game I started to notice I was doing well.”

UMPI head coach, Alissa Edwards said Strout has been working on her confidence at the plate, and this weekend was a culmination of that hard work.

“Seeing her season to season progress, and just to get better and better and better and to just have such a great weekend, was outstanding and you know she came back for a fifth year and is ending on a high note,” said Edwards.

Both Strout and Edwards hope the the momentum carries into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase
Maine State Police Respond to Rollover Crash in Nashville Plantation
University of Maine Systems allows fully vaccinated individuals to forgo quarantine if coming...
Anyone fully vaccinated now exempt from UMS COVID-19 quarantine policy
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
LIVE: Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Standoff ends after 12 hours in Washburn
Standoff Ends After 12 Hours in Washburn

Latest News

Local rec departments prepare for spring and summer programming.
Local Recreation Departments Prepare Spring and Summer Programs
UMPI not allowing public spectators.
UMPI Athletics’ Events Not Open to the Public
Local Recreation Departments
Local Recreation Departments
Spectators at UMPI
Spectators at UMPI