Weather on the Web Tuesday, April 20th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

Big changes with our weather moving ahead this week! A significant wintry system will be on the approach tomorrow... providing moderate to heavier rain for Cent./SE Aroostook, and the possibility for higher-end snow totals for NW Aroostook.

The heaviest precip. is expected to fall Wed. PM into Thurs. AM, with rain totals for Cent./Southeastern sections expected between 1.00-1.25″ of rain. While the North Woods and St. John Valley could pick up 6.0-8.0″-inches of snow, with localized higher amounts at higher elevation spots.

Travel will be impacted Countywide over the coming days... with significant travel impacts for NW Aroostook, as this is mainly an all-snow event. And even Cent./SE have to be cautious and alert to reductions in visibility and hydroplaning... due to the heavier rainfall.

Make sure to take extra precaution headed out and about on the roadways, through the end of the week. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

