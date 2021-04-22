Fifty years later, A summer job has now become her Full Time Job

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - Imagine having your summer job become your full time job. Some people may stay a year or two, but Rena Jandreau has worked at Northern Maine Medical Center for half a century. The hospital is using Administrative Professionals day to highlight her 50 year career. Adriana Sanchez has the story.

Richard Nixon was president and gas was .36 cents a gallon when Rena Jandreau started working at Northern Maine Medical Center in 1970. Over the past 50 years she has created many memories but the one that stands out is the day she found Morris, her late kitten.

“Well I did save the kitten that I found in the hall one night when I was working later and I brought the kitten home. The kitten stayed with us for 18 years,” said Jandreau.

The NMMC Radiologist Receptionist has been there so long she has seen two generations of doctors.

“It’s a good feeling being recognized. I’m the oldest in the radiology department now. The doctors that I have worked with, some of the doctors that are here I worked with their fathers. I remember the ER doctor, DR. Saint Pierre father was the radiologist. He use to come in with him- he was 4 years old he would come in sit on his dads lap and he’d show him the x rays & now he’s a doctor in the ER,” said Jandreau.

Her coworkers ask why she’s stayed for so long but also are very appreciative of her doing so.

“My coworkers think I’m crazy because they say they will never be in this department for 50 years but they also say they can’t imagine coming into work and you not being there,” she added.

Jandreau has witnessed many changes over the last 50 years, but one thing that hasn’t changed is her bond with her coworkers.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8.

