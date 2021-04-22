Gov. Mills announces clean energy jobs grant program

MONTVILLE , Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills continuing her efforts Thursday to make Maine a greener state.

TV5 was in Montville where she announced a new program aimed at putting a charge into the clean energy economy.

“Here to announce the Maine Clean Energy Innovation Challenge in partnership with the Maine Technology Institute,” said Governor Janet Mills on Thursday.

The announcement of the half million dollar grant program, made on Earth Day, aligns with what the Mills administration has pushed for from the outset.

“Clean renewable energy, reduce carbon omissions to protect the health of our people and the health of our planet, and to create good paying jobs and a thriving clean energy economy,” added Mills. “If the last year has taught us anything, it is that innovation and ingenuity are at the heart of whatever crisis confronts our state.”

The event was held at ReVision Energy in Montville.

The solar company is a shining example of success.

“Revision consisted of two guys just down the road from here,” said ReVision’s Vaughan Woodruff. “We are now 290 professionals across five branches in three states. 178 of us live and work here in Maine. We have good paying careers that are dynamic and engaging.”

The funding for the next companies will likely be awarded to two start ups in the form of a quarter million dollars each.

“We have a competitive process,” explained Brian Whitney, President, MTI. “We’ll take applications, and we will review them using our subject matter experts, determine which ones are the most impactful, and then will make awards based on that criteria.”

Mills says these new businesses are a step in the process, but to get the entire state to shift the way it sees and does things comes down to education and economics.

“People learn, figure out how much they are spending on fossil fuels,” said Mills. “Sending money out of state and offshore. When you educate people, they understand how economical it is to get off that dependency and use heat pumps and alternative heating sources, or reduce their gas mileage in their cars, or may be best in an electric vehicle.

She went on to say, “It’s simple old Yankee economics. Yankee savings. You weatherize your house, you insulate your house in your basement, and you’re going to save money. It’s educating and talking about this as we’re doing today.”

