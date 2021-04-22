Advertisement

Hannaford reaches zero food waste goal

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 40% of all food in the US is wasted. Hannaford Supermarkets is looking to fix that.

Hannaford Supermarket has spent the last decade taking steps to reduce its food waste, and yesterday they announced that they are the first supermarket franchise in New England and New York to achieve a Zero Food Waste goal.

“We thought this was an area that we should be working hard to fix both ends of this equation, providing food for hungry people as well as eliminating food from landfills,” said George Parmenter, health and sustainability lead at Hannaford Supermarkets.

Parmenter says the Caribou and Houlton Hannafords donate their leftover food to community pantries, and any food that isn’t suitable for a pantry is sent to local pig farmers or a food-to-energy conversion site.

“If food waste was a country, it would be the third biggest greenhouse gas emitter after China and the US.”

Parmenter says the effort is about fighting food insecurity and helping the environment.

