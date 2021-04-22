Advertisement

Israel says it strikes targets in Syria after missile attack

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says that a missile was fired into Israel from neighboring Syria early Thursday, and that it has struck targets in Syria in response.

There were no immediate details on whether the missile landed in Israel or was intercepted.

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in Dimona, home to Israel’s secretive nuclear reactor, indicating a possible incoming attack.

The Israeli military said air raid sirens sounded early Thursday near Dimona, the desert town that is home to the country’s secretive nuclear reactor.

It gave no further details, but the sirens indicated a possible attack on the sensitive area. Israeli media also reported loud explosions in central Israel.

The reports came amid heightened tensions between Israel and its archenemy Iran.

The Iranians have blamed Israel for a series of incidents targeting Iran’s nuclear program, including a mysterious fire that recently damaged its Natanz research site, and vowed revenge.

Israel has not openly commented on the incidents, but it has signaled possible involvement.

Israel accuses Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons and has opposed U.S.-led efforts to revive the international nuclear deal with Iran.

Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, and has noted that Israel is widely believed to have a nuclear weapons program in Dimona.

Israel neither confirms nor denies claims it has nuclear weapons.

