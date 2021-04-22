Learning the benefits of trees

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Today is Earth Day, so what can you do to help the planet? In this week’s County Ag Report, Kathy McCarty tells us about a program designed to teach you about the many benefits of planting trees.

Trees provide a wide array of benefits to humans and the creatures who share the Earth with us. Randy Martin says an upcoming program will educate participants on how to use trees to get the best results.

“Everyone who comes to the Arbor Day workshop will get a free Conservation Planting booklet, plus a bundle of trees to take home and plant. And the trees are a mix of softwoods, hardwoods. There’ll be probably 15 or 20 trees in a bundle. They’ll be in a bag with compost to cover their roots,” says Randy Martin, Director of the Central Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District.

Participants should wear appropriate attire for an outdoor adventure.

Martin says, “After we do our discussion in the greenhouse, retired state Biologist Richard Hoppe will be taking us for a walking tour through the woods up on the mountain, and we’ll be observing the emerging flora and fauna of Aroostook County woods. And we’ll be looking at wildlife and all the things you might run across on a simple trail through an old road in the woods.”

Martin says trees are one of nature’s most versatile tools, providing food, shelter, and so much more to the planet.

“In the winter up here the evergreens, we have some trees that are thick, the white spruce, the birds can get in there and hide from the wind and the cold. Global warming is something that everyone is talking about, trees help to cool the Earth. The transpiration helps in replacing moisture, and it’s beautifying the home. There’s a lot of different reasons to plant trees,” says Martin.

Martin says the program will teach participants how to decrease their carbon footprint, one tree at a time. For more information on the program and how to register, visit our website. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

The Arbor Day Workshop will be held April 30th at The King’s Gardener Farm, 157 Johnson Road, Presque Isle, in Greenhouse #2 from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be a $25 registration fee. For more information or to register, call Randy Martin at the Central Aroostook Soil and Water Conservation District at 760-4602.

