Maine CDC reports one new COVID-19 death, 403 additional cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 403 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 769. Thursday’s new death was reported in Kennebec County.

The 403 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 58,868.

The Maine CDC said 453,824 Mainers, or 33.76% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 15 new cases, bringing the total 1,595.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 769
  • Total cases: 58,868
  • Confirmed cases: 44,048
  • Probable cases: 14,820
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.78%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 110
  • Patients in intensive care: 39
  • Patients on ventilators: 15

