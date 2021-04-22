Maine CDC reports one new COVID-19 death, 403 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 403 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 769. Thursday’s new death was reported in Kennebec County.

The 403 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 58,868.

The Maine CDC said 453,824 Mainers, or 33.76% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 15 new cases, bringing the total 1,595.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 769

Total cases: 58,868

Confirmed cases: 44,048

Probable cases: 14,820

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.78%

14-day positivity rate: 3.2%

Currently hospitalized: 110

Patients in intensive care: 39

Patients on ventilators: 15

