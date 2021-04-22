Advertisement

Maine unemployment system needs modernization, senators say

They say the money will promote and improve the labor department's short time compensation program, which is designed to allow workers to receive partial unemployment benefits if their employer reduces their hours to avoid layoffs.
Apr. 22, 2021
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s two U.S. senators say the coronavirus pandemic has provided evidence that the state’s unemployment system needs to be modernized.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King said Wednesday the federal government is giving the Maine Department of Labor more than $380,000 toward that effort.

They say the money will promote and improve the labor department’s short time compensation program, which is designed to allow workers to receive partial unemployment benefits if their employer reduces their hours to avoid layoffs.

