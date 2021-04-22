The Purple Ladle Serves Meals to the People of Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Every Thursday, members of the Limestone Age Friendly Community and the Limestone Methodist Church come together to cook, package, and deliver meals to people at no cost.

“We have folks who receive food who are elementary age students and have folks who are in their 80′s and 90′s,” said Pastor of the Limestone Methodist Church, Cheryl Stratton.

The morning starts early with people like Sharon Berz coming in to cook. Then other helpers aid with the rest of the process.

“So, it’s just preparing the meals and then people start coming in so that they can be delivered,” said Berz.

The Purple Ladle serves and average of 180 meals every Thursday and because of this, they’re looking for some more volunteers. Whether that be helping out with cooking, or cleaning, or, even driving.

“All they have to do is let us know and we’ll find a place for them,” said Berz.

Berz says that volunteering is also beneficial to those who are giving their time.

“Some of the volunteers are really appreciative to belong to something, to make a difference in the community,” said Berz.

If you need a meal or if you want to volunteer, you can find more information you can call Cheryl Stratton at the United Methodist Church at 325- 4870.

