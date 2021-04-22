Weather on the Web Wednesday, April 21st

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

Moderate to heavier precip will continue overnight. Most of Cent./Southeastern Aroostook is seeing rain showers coming down. While anywhere north and west of a line extending from Caribou/Presque Isle down through Masardis, is seeing those moderate to localized heavier snow showers this evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for NW Aroostook, including the St. John Valley and the North Woods, all the way through Friday 4:00 am. And that’s where the greatest impacts are expected... in terms of snow-covered roadways and hazardous travel conditions... isolated power outages and possible tree damage, due to heavy wet snow... and the possibility for blowing snow and visibility impacts, over the coming days.

As we get into Thursday morning, most locations will transition over to light to steady snow showers throughout a good portion of the day tomorrow, with additional slushy and slick travel expected.

We don’t wrap up with this system until Friday afternoon... when we’ll see a quick turn-around with our temperatures, and the return of sunny skies into the weekend.

For all the latest with our late-season wintry storm, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

