2 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 371 additional cases

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 371 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday and two new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 771. Kennebec and York counties each reported one new death.

The 371 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 59,239.

The Maine CDC said 462,411 Mainers, or 34.40% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 7 new cases, bringing the total to 1,602.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 771
  • Total cases: 59,239
  • Confirmed cases: 44,286
  • Probable cases: 14,953
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.78%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 119
  • Patients in intensive care: 48
  • Patients on ventilators: 18

