April is distracted driving awareness month

By Megan Cole
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -April is distracted driving awareness month and officers are saying they’re seeing more distracted drivers on the road. Megan Cole has more on why you need to keep your eyes on the road.

One second may not seem long for you to take your eyes off the road, but that’s all it takes for an accident to happen.

“Whether it’s changing the radio station or looking down at your speed and all of a sudden boom there’s wildlife there’s the car that was ahead of you and now they’re stopped in the road anything one second is too far.”

“Think about when you’re driving in traffic what can happen in that 100 yards. It could be a dog crossing the road it could be a deer coming out or it could be something as tragic as a kid coming out from behind a car to chase a ball or a kid on a bike or somebody walking.”

McPherson says that there are various fines associated with distracted driving.

“For a mobile device in your hand the first offense is $85 the second offense is $325 and it continues around $325 from there on after. If you are texting while driving it’s $325 for the first offense and $625 for the second offense.”

Both say that phones aren’t the only thing that can be considered a distraction while on the road.

“If you are say eating doing your hair I know Houlton farms just opened up so a lot of people are eating ice cream, the weather is coming if you are eating and do any kind of other infractions like crossing the center line crossing the fog line those can also be factored as in failure to maintain control which is also part of distracted driving.”

“Could be something as simple as your puppy in your lap that makes you veer off the road or into the other lane or cause some traffic violation or eating food, putting makeup on we’ve even seen people read newspaper going down the road.”

Keeping your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road so everyone stays safe.

