Advertisement

Belly fat increases risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke, high cholesterol, report says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s time for a gut check.

Too much fat around the midsection could be linked to heart disease, according to new guidelines from the American Heart Association.

Researchers say a protruding tummy may be a sign of visceral fat – a dangerous form of fat that wraps itself around organs deep inside the body.

Belly fat raises your risk for heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, stroke and high cholesterol, research shows.

Experts think that’s because visceral fat makes more inflammatory proteins that can narrow blood vessels, raise blood pressure, and inflame tissues and organs.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say non-pregnant women with a waist size greater than 35 inches and men with a waist larger than 40 inches are at higher risk.

Experts recommend aerobic and strength training to reduce belly fat.

A well-balanced diet with less sugar and fewer processed foods also helps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties have moved to “yellow” status.
Four Maine counties designated ‘yellow’ as COVID-19 cases rise
50 years later, Rena Jandreau's summer job has now become her full time job
Fifty years later, A summer job has now become her Full Time Job
Kent State University student Jarrett Woo gets his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from...
How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?
In previous years, the fair was nine days long and included carnival rides and harness racing.
Northern Maine Fair Association announces shorter fair
The Caribou Hannaford store
Hannaford reaches zero food waste goal

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
US health panel urges restarting J&J COVID-19 vaccinations
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Calls mount for video release in fatal shooting by N.C. deputies
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Court record: Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in Floyd death
Dr. Joanne Waldstreicher, Johnson & Johnson Chief Medical Officer, said they agreed with the...
J&J vaccine meeting: Company agrees with FDA on warning labels
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit