Advertisement

Four Maine counties designated ‘yellow’ as COVID-19 cases rise

Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties have moved to “yellow” status.
Four counties are now yellow in the Department of Education's color-coded system on school...
Four counties are now yellow in the Department of Education's color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Four counties are now yellow in the Department of Education’s color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

They are Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties.

All other counties remain green.

A yellow designation suggests a hybrid learning model.

Health officials say Androscoggin has experienced a sharp increase in cases over the last two weeks with a new case rate more than double the statewide average.

Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties all have new case rates that exceed the state average.

Health officials are closely monitoring Franklin County and York County as those counties see a rise in new case rates.

Over the last 30 days, the rate of new cases for school staff and students has risen to 45 per 10,000, but remains about 40 percent lower than a new case rate of 74 per 10,000 for the general population.

The next education update will be on Friday, May 7.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50 years later, Rena Jandreau's summer job has now become her full time job
Fifty years later, A summer job has now become her Full Time Job
Kent State University student Jarrett Woo gets his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from...
How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?
The Caribou Hannaford store
Hannaford reaches zero food waste goal
United Airlines returning to 12 flights a week, after more than a year of disruption to service...
Airport service returning to normal
Caribou's Tammy Landeen attends Adaptive Training Foundation for an intense nine day workout...
Tammy Landeen rings the bell at the Adaptive Training Foundation

Latest News

With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation for pregnant and...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
LIVE: US health panel reviews J&J vaccine pause over rare clots
CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Roberta and Francis Doiran, married for 72 years, were reunited after they were both fully...
COVID-19 hospitalizations tumble among US senior citizens
The CDC and the FDA recommended on Tuesday the U.S. pause the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine...
J&J vaccine ‘pause’ latest messaging challenge for officials