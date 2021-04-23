Four Maine counties designated ‘yellow’ as COVID-19 cases rise

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Four counties are now yellow in the Department of Education’s color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

They are Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties.

All other counties remain green.

A yellow designation suggests a hybrid learning model.

Health officials say Androscoggin has experienced a sharp increase in cases over the last two weeks with a new case rate more than double the statewide average.

Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties all have new case rates that exceed the state average.

Health officials are closely monitoring Franklin County and York County as those counties see a rise in new case rates.

Over the last 30 days, the rate of new cases for school staff and students has risen to 45 per 10,000, but remains about 40 percent lower than a new case rate of 74 per 10,000 for the general population.

The next education update will be on Friday, May 7.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.