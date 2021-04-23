Advertisement

Maine Attorney General says 2019 police shooting of Medford man justified

2019 police shooting of Medford man justified by Attorney General's Office.
2019 police shooting of Medford man justified by Attorney General's Office.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s office has found a police shooting in April of 2019 in Medford to be justified.

Police say they tried to pull over 42-year-old Douglas Hazen, but he kept driving.

There was an armed confrontation at his house.

The Attorney General’s report says officers ended up shooting Hazen after non-deadly force did not work.

Hazen survived and was charged with criminal threatening with a firearm and failing to stop for an officer.

He was sentenced to two years behind bars.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties have moved to “yellow” status.
Four Maine counties designated ‘yellow’ as COVID-19 cases rise
50 years later, Rena Jandreau's summer job has now become her full time job
Fifty years later, A summer job has now become her Full Time Job
Kent State University student Jarrett Woo gets his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from...
How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?
In previous years, the fair was nine days long and included carnival rides and harness racing.
Northern Maine Fair Association announces shorter fair
The Caribou Hannaford store
Hannaford reaches zero food waste goal

Latest News

Dawnland Martial Arts, Kinapiskw'k Self Defense
Self-defense classes being taught to bring awareness to Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women
Dawnland Martial Arts, Kinapiskw'k Self Defense
Self defense classes for Indigenous Women
It's been 28 years since the disappearance of Virginia Pictou
28 Years since
Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties have moved to “yellow” status.
Four Maine counties designated ‘yellow’ as COVID-19 cases rise