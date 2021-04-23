Maine Attorney General says 2019 police shooting of Medford man justified

Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s office has found a police shooting in April of 2019 in Medford to be justified.

Police say they tried to pull over 42-year-old Douglas Hazen, but he kept driving.

There was an armed confrontation at his house.

The Attorney General’s report says officers ended up shooting Hazen after non-deadly force did not work.

Hazen survived and was charged with criminal threatening with a firearm and failing to stop for an officer.

He was sentenced to two years behind bars.

