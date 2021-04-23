Northern Maine Fair Association announces shorter fair

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Northern Maine Fair IS returning this summer...but it will look a little different.

“We’re gonna do our best to put on a quality fair for people,” said Northern Maine Fair Association President, Lynwood Winslow. “It won’t be what they’re used to, but these are unusual times.”

The Northern Maine Fair Association announced that this summer’s fair will be taking place after being canceled last year, but the event will be just four days and will not have its usual carnival rides or harness racing.

“We’re all disappointed that we’re not able to realistically plan a nine-day fair, but the cost and the commitments involved in a nine-day fair are incredible,” said Winslow. “Our fair is typically about a $750,000 business and we want to keep it going but we also want to be fair ...letting them off the hook early will give them a chance to find other venues; for the state to send those race dates and for the carnival to find other opportunities.”

But the fair will still pack a lot of fun.

“We have animals, car shows, truck and tractor pulls, demo derbies, a lot of things that have been favorites for years.”

Winslow emphasized that there are still hurdles ahead, and lots more planning to do, but they are doing their best to provide as much of the fair as they can.

“This year we’re gonna ask the community to join us at a smaller event, to try to get one so we can keep this 166-year tradition going for another several generations.”

The Northern Maine Fair will take place August 5 to August 8.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.