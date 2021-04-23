Advertisement

Officials prepare for potential drought

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The possibility of another drought this year has members of Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection watching conditions closely.

Bill Sheehan, Director of the Northern Region office in Presque Isle, says while Aroostook County isn’t a problem now, other states, including New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio, are reporting worsening conditions. Sheehan says droughts have a major impact on people and wildlife. He says when water levels drop, it disrupts ecosystems and can be deadly for aquatic life forms.

“There’s a lot of demand for water. We can have some problems with water withdrawal, if somebody needs something to water a crop or a plant, making sure that we’re not, you know, there’s enough water to keep the fish floating and maintain the aquatic community there, and keep the stream healthy and the fisheries healthy and the aquatic wetlands and lakes. As long as there’s that water, we can maintain water quality. So we keep an eye on that. And then there’s things like drinking water wells and public water supplies. We had a couple last summer that got pretty close to being in trouble,” says Bill Sheehan, Director of the Northern Region office of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Sheehan says fire protection services were impacted by last year’s drought. Low waterways resulted in some hydrants going dry. Sheehan encourages anyone experiencing low water issues to contact the Maine DEP to help them track areas of concern.

