Self-defense classes being taught to bring awareness to Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women

Virginia Pictou-Noyes went missing in 1993. According to CBC News, On Nov. 1st of 2017, during hearings held in Membertou, Nova Scotia by the national inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls, Pictou Noyes’s father, two brothers and sister testified that they believed she was killed.

She is still classified as a missing person by Maine State Police.

“On 4-27-93, Virginia Pictou Noyes went to Bangor with her husband, Larry Noyes, and two other people. They all got extremely intoxicated, and Larry assaulted Virginia. Larry was arrested for domestic assault and Virginia was taken to EMMC. She repeatedly told police that she needed to get home to her 5 children in Easton. Virginia left the hospital before her checkup was completed. Larry ultimately made bail and was released. We are reasonably sure she got a ride to the truck stop in Houlton as witnesses saw her using the telephone. She was last seen walking north through the parking lot of the truck stop.”

It’s been almost 28 years since the disappearance of Virginia Pictou-Noyes. She is one of thousands of murdered and missing indigenous women across the U.S and Canada. For the past couple of years now, a family member of Virginia’s has turned to self-defense to brings awareness to her cousin, indigenous women, and the ongoing issues they face. News Source 8′s Adriana Sanchez explains.

“I created a program specifically designed for indigenous women to meet cultural sensitivity needs & to offer a real well rounded style of self-defense that also includes a lot of other components psychological component’s because what we want to do is get indigenous women beyond the basic self-defense and more self-awareness self-esteem a lot of that starting very young,” said Jennifer Pictou.

She says women taking these classes come to a realization it’s not just teaching them how to fight, but also how to defend themselves.

“The other comment we get is thank you, this is something we needed for a long time and that’s followed my daughter needs this, my nieces needs this, my grand-daughter needs this- how do I get her involved,” said Pictou.

It’s now been 28 years since the disappearance of Virginia. Jennifer says there’s a lack of advocacy for missing and murdered indigenous women.

“Missing and murdered indigenous women in the United states and Canada is a topic that needs to be talked more about it is something that goes under the radar many many times & there’s a growing cry and growing understanding on how many murdered and missing indigenous women there are- there are thousands and thousands that have not been counted for,” said Pictou.

On April 1st of 2021, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the formation of a new Missing & Murdered Unit within the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services. Haaland said, “Violence against Indigenous peoples is a crisis that has been underfunded for decades. Jennifer hopes with more attention on this issue, more will be done to protect this community of women.

