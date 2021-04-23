Advertisement

Taking a look at what Lyme disease is

By Megan Cole
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A stroll outside and being bitten by a tick could lead to a major health problem, Lyme disease. Megan Cole takes a look at the disease and the symptoms.

Lyme disease is transmitted to humans by a bite from an infected black legged or deer tick. People with Lyme disease may react differently and according to Samantha Paradis, a family nurse practitioner with Northern Light AR Gould hospital, symptoms may vary.

“If you feel like you have the flu there’s a rash, fever, joint and heart problems and people can get Lyme disease after being bitten by a tick and when certain types of ticks bite you they can transmit the germ that causes Lyme disease that enters your body and these ticks feed on deer and mice and they may be only about the size of a poppy seed which is why it’s easily spread.”

Paradis says that last year, there was about a 50% drop in confirmed cases of Lyme disease in the state.

“The number from 2019 in Maine was 2, 167 and then last year we saw 1,115 cases which is about a 50% drop and it was likely the result of the devastative population of the disease carrying ticks which was related to that dry weather and also that the pandemic may have kept people from seeking care.”

She adds that there are ways to prevent yourself from being at risk of contracting the disease.

“Some of those things can include wearing shoes, wearing long sleeve shirts long pants when you’re outside those can keep ticks away from your skin by keeping your skin covered but also thinking about tucking pants into socks, those sorts of things. Wearing light colors can be helpful because ticks are less likely to be unspotted so if you wear lights color you can see if there is a tick on your clothing.”

If you have been recently bitten by a tick and are concern about the possibility of Lyme disease, contact your provider.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties have moved to “yellow” status.
Four Maine counties designated ‘yellow’ as COVID-19 cases rise
50 years later, Rena Jandreau's summer job has now become her full time job
Fifty years later, A summer job has now become her Full Time Job
Kent State University student Jarrett Woo gets his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from...
How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?
In previous years, the fair was nine days long and included carnival rides and harness racing.
Northern Maine Fair Association announces shorter fair
The Caribou Hannaford store
Hannaford reaches zero food waste goal

Latest News

April is distracted driving awareness month.
April is distracted driving awareness month
Lyme disease
April is distracted driver awareness month
2019 police shooting of Medford man justified by Attorney General's Office.
Maine Attorney General says 2019 police shooting of Medford man justified