Advertisement

Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother

By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) - A man died after protecting a 14-year-old girl and her mother from an attack in the Chicago area on Friday.

Berwyn police say the girl’s mother was working as a cashier at a grocery store, when her daughter asked her about the price of a water bottle.

A man thought the teenager was cutting the line and became enraged. According to police, he began swearing at the girl and allegedly punched her multiple times in the face.

When her mother intervened, police say the man began attacking her too.

A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. Police say the attacker stabbed him multiple times. Guzman died at the hospital shortly after.

The suspect fled the scene. He stabbed another person while fleeing, who was treated at a local hospital.

He was later apprehended by police.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties have moved to “yellow” status.
Four Maine counties designated ‘yellow’ as COVID-19 cases rise
In previous years, the fair was nine days long and included carnival rides and harness racing.
Northern Maine Fair Association announces shorter fair
Officials with the Maine DEP are preparing for another potential drought season, which could...
Officials prepare for potential drought
In this aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft of 800 Air Squadron of the 2nd Air...
No sign of Indonesian sub as air dwindles, search resumes
50 years later, Rena Jandreau's summer job has now become her full time job
Fifty years later, A summer job has now become her Full Time Job

Latest News

A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, center, attends a memorial service at the monument to...
Biden recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide
Help Wanted
What can an employer do if someone refuses to come back to work?
What can an employer do if someone refuses to come back?
DOL