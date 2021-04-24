The Maine CDC reports 373 new Covid-19 cases and one new death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 373 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 772.

The 373 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 59,612.

The Maine CDC said 470,514 Mainers, or 41.82% of the population, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 18 new cases, bringing the total to 1,620.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 772



Total cases: 59,612



Confirmed cases: 44,532



Probable cases: 15,080



14-day positivity rate: 3.2%



Currently hospitalized: 123



Patients in intensive care: 50



Patients on ventilators: 22



