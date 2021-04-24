Advertisement

The Maine CDC reports 373 new Covid-19 cases and one new death

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 373 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 772.

The 373 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 59,612.

The Maine CDC said 470,514 Mainers, or 41.82% of the population, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 18 new cases, bringing the total to 1,620.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 772
  • Total cases: 59,612
  • Confirmed cases: 44,532
  • Probable cases: 15,080
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 123
  • Patients in intensive care: 50
  • Patients on ventilators: 22

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties have moved to “yellow” status.
Four Maine counties designated ‘yellow’ as COVID-19 cases rise
In previous years, the fair was nine days long and included carnival rides and harness racing.
Northern Maine Fair Association announces shorter fair
Officials with the Maine DEP are preparing for another potential drought season, which could...
Officials prepare for potential drought
In this aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft of 800 Air Squadron of the 2nd Air...
No sign of Indonesian sub as air dwindles, search resumes
50 years later, Rena Jandreau's summer job has now become her full time job
Fifty years later, A summer job has now become her Full Time Job

Latest News

Taking a look at what Lyme disease is.
Taking a look at what Lyme disease is
April is distracted driving awareness month.
April is distracted driving awareness month
Lyme disease
April is distracted driver awareness month