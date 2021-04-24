Weather on the Web Friday, April 23rd

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday, everyone!

Our spring wintry weather has come to an end... and already a good portion of what we picked up, has melted away.

Northwest Aroostook saw the highest snow total amounts... with a weather spotter in St. Francis reporting 11.0″-in. of snow -- one of the higher amounts we saw. A few additional reports can be found, by clicking on the Weather on the Web video.

We’ll see that quick turn-around with our weather continue into the weekend... with a gorgeous sunny day, and warmer temps on tap for tomorrow. Then, rain moves in for the second-half of the weekend... lingering into the beginning of next week.

Hope everyone has a great, safe & relaxing weekend!

