Maine CDC announces 164 new Covid-19 cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 164 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 772.

The 164 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 59,776.

The Maine CDC said 477,025 Mainers, or 53.89% of the population, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has one less case, bringing the total of cases in the County to 1,619.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 772
  • Total cases: 59,776
  • Confirmed cases: 44,657
  • Probable cases: 15,119
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 116
  • Patients in intensive care: 48
  • Patients on ventilators: 20

