Ashland man facing several charges after leaving the scene of an accident and crashing his vehicle

On April 24, 2021 at approximately 9:16 PM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of 1553 Chapman Road in East Chapman. It was reported that one vehicle had left the scene after the crash. Shortly after receiving the first call, the Sheriff’s Office received a second call reporting a vehicle had rolled over near 1692 Chapman Road.

Upon investigation, it was determined that 19-year-old Ryan McPherson of Ashland was driving East on the Chapman Road in a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck when he struck the driver’s side of an unoccupied vehicle parked on the south side of the road. The unoccupied vehicle was a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck owned by 30-year-old Christopher Amero of Presque Isle. As the result of this collision McPherson damaged the passenger side of his vehicle which caused his vehicle not to steer properly. McPherson continued to travel down the road until he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went into the ditch on the right-hand side of the roadway and rolled over several times. McPherson was transported by ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle with non-life threatening injuries.

Amero’s vehicle sustained approximately $5,000 dollars in damage while McPherson’s vehicle was a total loss and had to be towed from the scene.

As the result of the investigation McPherson was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to provide evidence of insurance, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and operating a defective motor vehicle. Alcohol is believed to be a factor and additional charges may be added once the investigation is complete.

Deputy Stewart Kennedy and Deputy Ryan Johnston are investigating the two crashes. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Presque Isle Fire Department and the Presque Isle Police Department.

