Advertisement

CDC issues new COVID-19 guidelines for summer camps

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new guidelines for what summer camps should look like this year.

Vaccines are recommended for everyone who can get them, but that won’t apply to most campers because there is still no vaccine approved for kids under 16 years old.

That means mask-wearing and social distancing are going to be necessary.

“All people in camp facilities should wear masks at all times, with exceptions for certain people, or for certain settings or activities, such as while eating and drinking or swimming,” the CDC said.

The agency also said campers should be separated into small groups that don’t interact. The groups should keep six feet apart from each other at all times.

Indoor activities and close-contact outdoor sports are being discouraged.

The CDC also advises sleepaway camps to require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for campers and staff who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Maine CDC announces 164 new Covid-19 cases
Help Wanted
What can an employer do if someone refuses to come back to work?
Siblings Monica Schuss, 60, and John Tomanelli, 53, first met each other in 2019. They were...
Siblings adopted by different families find each other more than 50 years later
Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties have moved to “yellow” status.
Four Maine counties designated ‘yellow’ as COVID-19 cases rise
In previous years, the fair was nine days long and included carnival rides and harness racing.
Northern Maine Fair Association announces shorter fair

Latest News

East Chapman Crash
Ashland man facing several charges after leaving the scene of an accident and crashing his vehicle
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
FILE - This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supreme Court to take up right to carry gun for self-defense
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league