Maine tops 60,000 total COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 229 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 772.

The 229 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 60,005.

The Maine CDC said 477,870 Mainers, or 35.55% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 11 new cases, bringing the total to 1,630.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 772

Total cases: 60,005

Confirmed cases: 44,831

Probable cases: 15,174

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.78%

14-day positivity rate: 3.2%

Currently hospitalized: 114

Patients in intensive care: 46

Patients on ventilators: 16

