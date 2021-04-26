Maine tops 60,000 total COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 229 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.
The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 772.
The 229 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 60,005.
The Maine CDC said 477,870 Mainers, or 35.55% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Aroostook County has 11 new cases, bringing the total to 1,630.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 772
- Total cases: 60,005
- Confirmed cases: 44,831
- Probable cases: 15,174
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.78%
- 14-day positivity rate: 3.2%
- Currently hospitalized: 114
- Patients in intensive care: 46
- Patients on ventilators: 16
