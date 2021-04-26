Advertisement

Maine tops 60,000 total COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 229 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 772.

The 229 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 60,005.

The Maine CDC said 477,870 Mainers, or 35.55% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 11 new cases, bringing the total to 1,630.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 772
  • Total cases: 60,005
  • Confirmed cases: 44,831
  • Probable cases: 15,174
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.78%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 114
  • Patients in intensive care: 46
  • Patients on ventilators: 16

