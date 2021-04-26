Mercer man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting that injured Waterville girl

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Mercer man has pleaded guilty to felony assault in connection with a drive-by shooting last year in Waterville that injured a 7-year-old girl.

According to authorities, 19-year-old Gavin Loabe fired the shot that hit the young girl while she was in her bedroom.

He was also driving the vehicle.

The girl had to be hospitalized.

At last report, she was on the road to recovery but still feels pain from the bullet wounds.

Attorneys in the case say five bullets struck the girl’s apartment and that Loabe shot at the residence because he mistakenly thought someone else lived there.

He scheduled to be sentenced next month.

His sentence will be capped at 15 years.

