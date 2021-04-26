State Police Respond to Motor Vehicle Theft and Crash Incident in Mars Hill

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) -Maine State Police reported to an incident in Mars Hill on Saturday. Police say they took a call from a Mars Hill resident. The caller reported that there had been a man sitting in a truck parked near her house. The caller said that the man had been running up and down the road acting very strangely; and was now knocking on her door. As the call went on the caller reported that the man had just gotten into her Jeep Grand Cherokee, had stolen it, and was currently ramming her vehicle into his own vehicle that had been parked just down the road. Upon arrival, troopers located the man almost immediately after a short distance from the victim’s home, and he had locked himself in his own vehicle. Troopers were forced to break a window out of the vehicle and remove him. He continued to struggle but was eventually taken into custody. The investigation revealed that the man was 34 year old Tony Dubuc from Westfield. Mr. Dubuc was already out on bail with several conditions. Two of the conditions were that he not commit any new criminal conduct and that he not drive a motor vehicle until licensed to do so. The Jeep Cherokee owned by the victim in the case was heavily damaged in the incident. Dubuc was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital where he was evaluated and medically cleared. He was then transported to Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.