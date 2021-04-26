Weather on the Web Monday, April 26th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

Rain showers will continue off-and-on today for Cent./SE sections of the County... while a bit of wintry precip and light snow showers mix-in with the rain for NW Aroostook.

Overall, we’re looking at minimal impacts... but a few slushy spots could develop on the roadways the farther north & west you go.

We’ll also see windy conditions developing... with gusts upwards of 40 MPH over the next 48 hours.

The rain showers become more isolated later on this afternoon, and throughout the overnight... with Tuesday seeing a mostly cloudy day and lingering spot showers.

After our soggy start to the week... sunshine returns for Wed. into Thurs., as well as upper-50s and lower-60s. Then, a little more rain is in store for the end of the week.

Hope everyone has a great and safe Monday!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.