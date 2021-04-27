Advertisement

All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements

By Cam Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine - Effective Saturday, all states will be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements.

The state is changing its policy to automatically exempt all states from testing and quarantine requirements.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday that no states will be on the restricted list when the new policy goes into effect on Saturday.

Shah said the policy change is the result of a successful travel season last year where there was little transmission of COVID-19 from visitors to Maine. He also said the increase in people being vaccinated against the virus played a role.

Shah said if states see a spike in cases of highly contagious COVID-19 variants, Maine will apply its test or quarantine requirement to travelers to and from those state.

Until now, only travelers from the other New England states were exempt from the state’s travel requirements.

Despite the changes, state health officials still recommend people get tested when traveling to or returning to Maine from out-of-state.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Chapman Crash
Ashland man facing several charges after leaving the scene of an accident and crashing his vehicle
A US Customs and Border Protection sign
CBP to Temporarily Close Monticello Port of Entry
Police were initially called to the residence for a possible overdose.
Drugs and gun seized, two men arrested in East Millinocket
Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse

Latest News

New mask guidance has been released by the CDC.
Health Officials Weigh in on Changes to Mask Requirements
Changes to Mask Requirement for Fully Vaccinated People
Changes to Mask Requirements
Changes to Maine's COVID-19 Travel Requirements
Changes to Maine's COVID-19 Travel Requirements
UMaine brew
UMaine grads honored with new brew