Advertisement

Bon Jovi kicks off 2021 “Encore Drive-In Nights” concert series

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Bon Jovi is set to launch this year’s “Encore Drive-In Nights” concert series with an exclusive virtual show.

The concert will play on some 300 drive-in and outdoor theater screens in North America and Ireland on May 22.

“An epic live concert recorded exclusively to broadcast on the big screen to enjoy from the comfort of your own space at your local drive-in and select cinemas,” the website for the event says.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at bonjoviconcert.com.

The 2020 “Encore Drive-In Nights” series included Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Metallica and Kane Brown.

Copyright 2021 Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Chapman Crash
Ashland man facing several charges after leaving the scene of an accident and crashing his vehicle
A US Customs and Border Protection sign
CBP to Temporarily Close Monticello Port of Entry
Police were initially called to the residence for a possible overdose.
Drugs and gun seized, two men arrested in East Millinocket
Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse

Latest News

FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment
What to expect for President Biden's first speech to Congress
In this image taken from a New Jersey Courts virtual hearing, Richard Cottingham, center, known...
‘Torso Killer’ pleads guilty in 1974 cold-case murders
New mask guidance has been released by the CDC.
Health Officials Weigh in on Changes to Mask Requirements
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements