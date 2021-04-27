Aroostook County, Maine (WAGM) - It’s a public safety and public health issue and for some it’s hiding right in your home - unused prescriptions. April 24th was Drug Take Back Day and as Adriana Sanchez finds, cleaning out your old and unused medication could mean the difference between life and death.

Whether it’s in your medicine cabinet or a drawer, many people have unused prescription and over the counter drugs at home. The National Drug Take back day is a time to safely dispose of those unwanted meds.

“This is a good safe way of getting rid of that old medication we know that prescription medications around the home is one of the biggest causes of children being poisoned we also know it’s good for the environment us taking it out and disposing of it through an incineration actually helps the environment so we don’t want people flushing medication we don’t want them being put in landfills so it’s a win win all around,” said Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan.

“I think it definitely helps especially with accidentally poisoning especially with kids, you know if they see an adult with a headache and they take an aspirin and they don’t know the difference between aspirin and something that might be a narcotic. It just gets It out of the house, out of reach and I think it does help because the urge to say oh you know I have this pain but I don’t have anything prescribed to me so I’ll use a relatives something (medication) when that’s dangerous - if it’s expired it doesn’t have the same qualities when it had when it was new and you can get addicted or you don’t know what the effects are or how that will effect you appose to a family member so its just much safer to get rid of it,” added Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly.

More than 40 thousand pounds of medication was collected during the last drug take back day in Maine.

“This is the 19th year in a row that Maine per capita has been the largest take back in the nation, that’s good and bad. Good that we can get the message out to get people in to dispose of their medication bad that it’s still continues for 19 years that we’ve been doing this.,” said Gahagan.

April 24th isn’t the only day someone can drop off medication, most police departments in the County have collection boxes all year long and they encourage everyone to take that extra step and dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medication properly.

Adriana Sanchez News Source 8

