Maine CDC reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 425 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 425 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and five new deaths.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 is now 777. Two new deaths were reported in Androscoggin County. Cumberland, Oxford and Piscataquis counties each reported one new death.

The 425 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 60,430.

The Maine CDC said 483,953 Mainers, or 36% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 13 new cases, bringing the total to 1,643.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 777

Total cases: 60,430

Confirmed cases: 45,059

Probable cases: 15,371

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.78%

14-day positivity rate: 3.2%

Currently hospitalized: 119

Patients in intensive care: 49

Patients on ventilators: 14

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.