Oregon man arrested in Turner on drug trafficking charge

27-year-old Winston Mcleod was first approached by police after a suspicious incident near a variety story in Turner
(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TURNER, Maine (WABI) - An Oregon man has been arrested in Turner on drug trafficking charges.

27-year-old Winston Mcleod was first approached by police after a suspicious incident near a variety story in Turner.

According to officials, during a search, a large amount of cocaine was found in Mcleod’s jacket pocket, and when the the officer said Mcleod was being arrested, he fled on foot.

After a chase, Mcleod was arrested.

He’s facing several charges including drug trafficking.

Authorities say they found more than 11-hundred grams of cocaine in the car and more than 14-hundred dollars in suspected drug proceeds.

