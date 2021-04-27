Oregon man arrested in Turner on drug trafficking charge

TURNER, Maine (WABI) - An Oregon man has been arrested in Turner on drug trafficking charges.

27-year-old Winston Mcleod was first approached by police after a suspicious incident near a variety story in Turner.

27-year-old Winston Mcleod was first approached by police after a suspicious incident near a variety story in Turner (Maine State Police)

According to officials, during a search, a large amount of cocaine was found in Mcleod’s jacket pocket, and when the the officer said Mcleod was being arrested, he fled on foot.

After a chase, Mcleod was arrested.

He’s facing several charges including drug trafficking.

Authorities say they found more than 11-hundred grams of cocaine in the car and more than 14-hundred dollars in suspected drug proceeds.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.