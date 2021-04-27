Real Estate Matters: 4.20.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The laws of the land impact every aspect of quality of life, including real estate transactions. In part two of this week’s Real Estate Matters, Shawn Cunningham explains how equity and fairness is ensured for people renting buying or selling places to live.

New listings pop up for homes or rentals all over the place. But if you have your eye on a particular place, are there any hurdles or hindrances that can keep you from moving. Not according to the law says local realtor Stephanie Fields of Fields Realty LLC. The Fair Housing Act ensures equity for all under the law.

Stephanie Fields Realtor, Fields Realty LLC

“They cannot Refuse to rent or sell housing,• Refuse to negotiate for housing,• Make housing unavailable,• Deny a dwelling,• Set different terms, conditions or privileges for sale or rental of a dwelling,• Provide different housing services or facilities,• Falsely deny that housing is available for inspection, sale, or rental”

Furthermore she explains why in mortgage lending for example, no one may take any of the following actions based on a protected class...

“Refuse to make a mortgage loan,• Refuse to provide information regarding loans,• Impose different terms or conditions on a loan, such as different interest rates, points, or fees,• Discriminate in appraising property,• Refuse to purchase a loan”

There are also Fair Housing Protections for People with Disabilities

Have a physical or mental disability

As a result the housing provider may not:

-Refuse to let you make reasonable modifications to your dwelling or common use areas, at your expense, if necessary for the disabled person to use the housing.

-Refuse to make reasonable accommodations in rules, policies, practices or services if necessary for the disabled person to use the housing.

And that has been amended to include new buildings.

“to have public and common areas must be accessible to persons with disabilities• Doors and hallways must be wide enough for wheelchairs All units must have:• An accessible route into and through the unit• And that goes to the handrails in the bathrooms ccessible light switches, electrical outlets, thermostats and other environmental controls...making the home accessible to the person that has that disability..”

She says anyone who has questions or concerns about their rights under the Fair Housing Act should contact a lawyer or realtor for information...Shawn Cunningham NS 8.

