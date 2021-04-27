Advertisement

Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese American man in NYC

Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s...
Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s head. Police have not specified a motive. The department’s hate crimes task force is investigating the attack.(Source: Source: @NYPDHateCrimes/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested in a brutal assault on a Chinese American man who was kicked repeatedly in the head in East Harlem.

Police said Jarrod Powell has been charged with two counts of felony assault in Friday’s attack on 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma.

It’s not clear if the 49-year-old Powell has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

Ma was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital. Officials say he remains in a coma there Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Chapman Crash
Ashland man facing several charges after leaving the scene of an accident and crashing his vehicle
A US Customs and Border Protection sign
CBP to Temporarily Close Monticello Port of Entry
Police were initially called to the residence for a possible overdose.
Drugs and gun seized, two men arrested in East Millinocket
Siblings Monica Schuss, 60, and John Tomanelli, 53, first met each other in 2019. They were...
Siblings adopted by different families find each other more than 50 years later
COVID-19
Maine tops 60,000 total COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says people who are vaccinated against COVID...
‘More normal lifestyle’ coming for the vaccinated, HHS chief says
Opioid use disorder is a chronic disease, not a moral failing; despite rising overdose rates,...
Overdoses on the rise
The Centner Academy reportedly said it’s their policy, to the extent possible, not to employ...
Private school warns teachers against COVID-19 vaccines in Fla.
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 425 additional cases