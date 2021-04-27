Advertisement

Truck driver shortage could cause gas shortage

The National Tank Truck Carriers, an industry trade group, says up to 25% of tank trucks are...
The National Tank Truck Carriers, an industry trade group, says up to 25% of tank trucks are parked heading into this summer because of a lack of qualified drivers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gas stations might be running out of gas this summer.

It has nothing to do with a crude oil shortage, but instead a shortage of truck drivers.

Tanker truckers require special certification, including a commercial driver’s license. There are also weeks of training after being hired.

The National Tank Truck Carriers, an industry trade group, says up to 25% of tank trucks are parked heading into this summer because of a lack of qualified drivers.

At this point in 2019, only 10% of trucks were sitting idle for that reason.

Many drivers left the business a year ago when gasoline demand plummeted because of pandemic-related shutdowns.

Also, many driver schools closed early during the pandemic and haven’t caught up with demand.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Chapman Crash
Ashland man facing several charges after leaving the scene of an accident and crashing his vehicle
A US Customs and Border Protection sign
CBP to Temporarily Close Monticello Port of Entry
Police were initially called to the residence for a possible overdose.
Drugs and gun seized, two men arrested in East Millinocket
Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse

Latest News

In this image taken from a New Jersey Courts virtual hearing, Richard Cottingham, center, known...
‘Torso Killer’ pleads guilty in 1974 cold-case murders
One spunky eight-year-old in Albemarle County is now an internet sensation after deciding to...
Virginia 8-year-old goes viral for hysterical impression of her mom working from home
Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. revealed the results of an independent autopsy...
FBI starts probe into death of Black man killed by deputies
FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo a sample copy of a Washington drivers license is shown...
US ‘Real ID’ deadline is now May 2023 because of COVID-19