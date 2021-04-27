Weather on the Web Tuesday, April 27th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

There’s a bit of lingering precip from the overnight... and Western sections of New Brunswick saw more in the way of lingering snow showers, to start off their day.

Although, most of us will be on the drier side today... with clearing occurring from west to east moving through the morning, into the afternoon.

Windy conditions are still persisting... with gusts upwards of 40 MPH expected. That combined with drier conditions is leading to multiple Red Flag Warnings for Downstate counties, from 10:00am through 7:00pm this evening... for potential critical fire weather dangers.

Overall we’ll see a mixture of sun & clouds carrying throughout your Tuesday... with more in the way of sunshine and warmer temps expected tomorrow, into Thursday.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe day!

