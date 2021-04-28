CAHS baseball team looking to defend 2019 Regional Title

MARS Hill , Maine (WAGM) -

The Central Aroostook Panthers.won the Class D Regional title back in 2019. Several of the players who are on this years team were members of that squad and coach Mitchell Ross says the players are excited to be back on the field

(Mitch Ross):” The kids are really excited. Missing last year was a huge disappointment. They wanted to come back and defend and they have been looking forward to this year.”

The Panthers lost a few key players who would have contributed last year, but they are a senior laden team again this season.

Ross:” We have quite a senior class we have seven guys who are seniors. We have one junior and a bunch of freshmen and sophomores. We are looking for great things from the seniors this year for sure.”

Josh Thomas has started for the Panthers since his freshman year. He and Stetson Nicholas who also has been a multiple year starter are happy to be back in action.

(Josh Thomas):” We have been waiting for this for a long time. We have always talked about it I think it is going to be pretty good.”

(Stetson Nicholas):” Last year we would have had a very good team and we missed out on it.”

Ross knows that it won’ be an easy road back to a title game. There are a lot of talented teams in Class D

Ross:” We will try to take care of business,but there are some really tough teams in the league this year so I think the competition is going to very strong.”

Thomas:” It’s awesome to see what we can do with all the seniors we have. I think we should be pretty good this year.”

Even on a chilly windy day the players are thankful to be able to play.

Nicholas:” I think we are pretty lucky to be out here and we are going to make the most of it.”

