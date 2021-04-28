Advertisement

Gov seeks to broker peace between fishing, wind power

Wind turbine
Wind turbine(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor has introduced a proposal that would establish a decade-long moratorium on new offshore wind projects in state waters.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is a proponent of wind power and submitted the proposal to the Maine Legislature on Wednesday.

Members of the state’s fishing industry have raised questions about locating wind turbines in the Gulf of Maine and say they want more data about the impact of offshore wind projects on the industry.

Mills said she does not believe offshore wind and Maine’s fishing industry are mutually exclusive. Her proposal would not limit offshore wind projects in federal waters off of Maine’s coast.

