Advertisement

Irving and County talk public access

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

The County will soon have control of public access to two waterways in the Fish River Chain, as part of an agreement reached with Irving Woodlands LLC.

Ryan D. Pelletier, County Administrator, says over the past several years the Irving Corporation has been working on a concept plan for development in the Fish River chain of lakes area. Part of the permitting process with the Land Use Planning Commission required Irving to turn over certain parcels for public access.

“As part of the process that LUPC chose and the permit that was ultimately given, there were a couple parcels that are required to be transferred under some public oversight or public ownership, to ensure public access to these critical water bodies in our region,” says County Administrator Ryan D. Pelletier.

Irving reached out to County administration to discuss options. The picnic area at the Cross Lake boat launch has been deeded to the County. Irving is looking to enter a 30-year lease with the County for the Van Buren Cove beach area, located on the south end of Long Lake, with two 30-year lease renewal options. The second parcel is the picnic area at the Cross Lake boat launch, which has been deeded to the County. Pelletier says he now has Commissioners’ authorization to execute both documents on behalf of The County. He says the County will have ownership of the Cross Lake site and oversight and management of the Van Buren Cove beach before summer.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Chapman Crash
Ashland man facing several charges after leaving the scene of an accident and crashing his vehicle
Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask
A US Customs and Border Protection sign
CBP to Temporarily Close Monticello Port of Entry
Police were initially called to the residence for a possible overdose.
Drugs and gun seized, two men arrested in East Millinocket
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse

Latest News

Irving and County talk public access
New mask guidance has been released by the CDC.
Health Officials Weigh in on Changes to Mask Requirements
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
Changes to Mask Requirement for Fully Vaccinated People
Changes to Mask Requirements