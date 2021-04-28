Irving and County talk public access

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

The County will soon have control of public access to two waterways in the Fish River Chain, as part of an agreement reached with Irving Woodlands LLC.

Ryan D. Pelletier, County Administrator, says over the past several years the Irving Corporation has been working on a concept plan for development in the Fish River chain of lakes area. Part of the permitting process with the Land Use Planning Commission required Irving to turn over certain parcels for public access.

“As part of the process that LUPC chose and the permit that was ultimately given, there were a couple parcels that are required to be transferred under some public oversight or public ownership, to ensure public access to these critical water bodies in our region,” says County Administrator Ryan D. Pelletier.

Irving reached out to County administration to discuss options. The picnic area at the Cross Lake boat launch has been deeded to the County. Irving is looking to enter a 30-year lease with the County for the Van Buren Cove beach area, located on the south end of Long Lake, with two 30-year lease renewal options. The second parcel is the picnic area at the Cross Lake boat launch, which has been deeded to the County. Pelletier says he now has Commissioners’ authorization to execute both documents on behalf of The County. He says the County will have ownership of the Cross Lake site and oversight and management of the Van Buren Cove beach before summer.

