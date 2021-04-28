Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 261 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 261 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one new death.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 is now 778. Wednesday’s new death was reported in Piscataquis County.

The 261 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 60,691.

The Maine CDC said 490,745 Mainers, or 36.51% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 10 new cases. Over the past 2 weeks Maine CDC has reported a total of 142 cases in The County.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 778

Total cases: 60,691

Confirmed cases: 45,277

Probable cases: 15,414

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.79%

14-day positivity rate: 3.2%

Currently hospitalized: 117

Patients in intensive care: 46

Patients on ventilators: 14

