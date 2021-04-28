Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 261 additional cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Cam Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 261 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one new death.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 is now 778. Wednesday’s new death was reported in Piscataquis County.

The 261 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 60,691.

The Maine CDC said 490,745 Mainers, or 36.51% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 10 new cases. Over the past 2 weeks Maine CDC has reported a total of 142 cases in The County.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 778
  • Total cases: 60,691
  • Confirmed cases: 45,277
  • Probable cases: 15,414
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.79%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 117
  • Patients in intensive care: 46
  • Patients on ventilators: 14

