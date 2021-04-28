Advertisement

Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic to be Held in Caribou

Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic in Caribou
Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic in Caribou(WAGM)
By Cam Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - On Friday, the St. John Valley Pharmacy will be offering COVID-19 vaccines at Living Innovations in Caribou.

WHERE: 495 Main St. in Caribou

WHEN: Friday April 30, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine, call the DHHS Community Vaccination line at 888-445-4111

To receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, no appointment is required and will be drive up only.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
Officials with the County of Aroostook are nearing completion of two agreements with Irving...
Irving and County talk public access

Latest News

COVID Vaccine
Volunteers play important role at AR Gould COVID-19 vaccination site
Volunteers at AR Gould COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Volunteers at AR Gould COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
CAHS baseball looking to defend 2019 Regional title.
cahs baseball
Wind turbine
Gov seeks to broker peace between fishing, wind power