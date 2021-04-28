Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic to be Held in Caribou
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - On Friday, the St. John Valley Pharmacy will be offering COVID-19 vaccines at Living Innovations in Caribou.
WHERE: 495 Main St. in Caribou
WHEN: Friday April 30, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine, call the DHHS Community Vaccination line at 888-445-4111
To receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, no appointment is required and will be drive up only.
