Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic to be Held in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - On Friday, the St. John Valley Pharmacy will be offering COVID-19 vaccines at Living Innovations in Caribou.

WHERE: 495 Main St. in Caribou

WHEN: Friday April 30, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine, call the DHHS Community Vaccination line at 888-445-4111

To receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, no appointment is required and will be drive up only.

