The Maine Potato Blossom Festival is officially back this year

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The nine-day agricultural celebration will include MOST of its typical events for its 73rd festival in Fort Fairfield.  Events like the fun day kayaking and the pageants are officially canceled, but the Potato Blossom Queens will still fulfill their reigns at other events.  Mashed potato wrestling is being replaced by the return of an old favorite, the fireman’s muster. Festival director Cheryl Boulier is optimistic about other events, like the Tough Tator 5k.

“We’ve done careful planning looking at CDC guidelines, and the what-ifs if we have to, so we are prepared, and there are a few events that won’t happen, but for the most part, most of our events are outside, so we feel quite sure that we’ll be able to make most of them possible.”

Boulier says events like the parade are tentative and they will wait until may 30th to confirm the schedule. This year’s festival will incorporate bicentennial celebrations that were missed last year. Boulier says to keep an eye on the festival’s Facebook page for updates, and check here for the tentative schedule.

