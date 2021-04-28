Volunteers play important role at AR Gould COVID-19 vaccination site

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - For some, getting the COVID-19 vaccine might cause anxiety. But volunteers at a local vaccine clinic have been working to make the process easier.

“These people are directed from the moment they leave that first starting point, until they leave the facility and exit,” Regina Craig said. “There is a volunteer at every turn and twist.”

From start to finish, more than 70 volunteers like Regina Craig and Holly Johnson, work an array of positions at the AR Gould COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

“Every clinic thus far I volunteer for the outside,” Craig said. “It is the first moment that you get to meet the people coming in and the enthusiasm is unbelievable.”

“I volunteer in the monitoring area,” Johnson said. “That’s when the people get the vaccination they come out and they sit in a chair. If someone isn’t feeling well, I can get assistance for them, make sure they have information to read, and make sure the chairs are clean.”

Both Craig and Johnson say the experience has been rewarding.

“Volunteering is an awesome thing to do. People have been nothing but appreciative, and I’ve gotten more joy I think out of it than the people that have participated,” Craig said.

“Giving them a have a great day, or a nice to see you, and they all are thankful,” Johnson said. “It’s wonderful. I love being part of the last face they see… just to kind of give them that kind out the door.”

Regardless of their assignment, both say they are happy to lend a hand.

