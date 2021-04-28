Advertisement

Walmart files complaint over Kanye West’s new logo

Walmart says Kanye West's new logo for his Yeezy brand looks too much like its own logo.
Walmart says Kanye West's new logo for his Yeezy brand looks too much like its own logo.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is trying to block Kanye West’s proposed new logo.

The retailer has filed a complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office saying West’s design looks too much like the logo it has been using since 2007.

Walmart’s logo uses six straight lines coming from a center circle to resemble the rays of the sun.

West’s proposed new logo for his Yeezy brand is a similar pattern, but the lines are made up of a series of dots, and there are eight of them.

Kanye West’s proposed logo for his Yeezy brand is shown on the left. Walmart’s logo is shown on...
Kanye West’s proposed logo for his Yeezy brand is shown on the left. Walmart’s logo is shown on the right.(Source: Yeezy/Walmart/U.S. Patent and Trademark Office/CNN)

Walmart said West’s design is “likely to cause confusion and lead to consumer deception.”

The rapper’s Yeezy brand brought him close to $200 million last year from sneakers it sold in partnership with Adidas.

He wants to use the new logo for a variety of products including sneakers, underwear, furniture and modular homes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
East Chapman Crash
Ashland man facing several charges after leaving the scene of an accident and crashing his vehicle

Latest News

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) talks about what it's been like working with the Biden administration...
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) previews joint session speech
In this April 14, 2021 image provided by Wing LLC., Girl Scouts Alice Goerlich, right, and...
Girl Scout cookies take flight in Virginia drone deliveries
Central Texas lawmakers preview joint session speech
Central Texas lawmakers preview joint session speech
White House
Wisconsin lawmakers clash on infrastructure ahead of joint session speech
Joan Lawton said she had gone to a local vaccine site for her second dose and, despite her...
Woman accidentally gets mix of COVID-19 vaccines in Calif.