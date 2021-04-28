Advertisement

Weather on the Web Wednesday, April 28th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone!

It’s shaping up to be a gorgeous day... with plenty of sunshine and warmer temps! High pressure will persist over the next 24 to 48 hours, with calmer winds as well.

Tomorrow sees a mixture of sun & clouds... with milder temps lingering, and another 60-degree day!

Then, the end of the week brings the approach of moderate to localized heavier rain. And the cloud coverage/rain will cause temps to drop off slightly below-average.

Headed into the weekend, we’ll see a mixture of sun & clouds... and slowly those temps will be on the rebound into next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has the chance to get out and enjoy the nice weather today!

