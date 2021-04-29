County Business Report: 4.23.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A state business official is talking optimism when it comes to Maine businessres rebounding from the pandemic. Shawn Cunningham has more in this week’s County Business Report.

“Maine’s a small business state 80 percent or more of our businesses employ fewer than 20 people that means they probably don’t have deep cash reserves to sustain but they do have resilience they do have that ability to adapt to innovate to change.”

Maine State Chamber of Commerce President Dana Connors is touting the PROS of businesses throughout the state in rebounding this pandemic. He says in the past six months, the federal government has helped in providing financial aid, opportunities and programs that will move the effort to rebound even further along..But he doesn’t hold back in saying still more of is needed.

“we get some additional federal dollars to sustain us to help grow the economy the strategic plan the Governor has set forth that focuses on talent recruit and retention on innovation to help businesses adjust and also investing in infrastructure like broadband transportation I think there’s a reason to be hopeful and to be positive.”

The latter two, attention and focus to invest nearly billions of dollars in funding on broadband and infrastructure are already happening on the state and federal levels. In fact, on Thursday, U.S. Senate Republicans proposed a $568 billion, five-year infrastructure package as a counteroffer to President Biden’s sweeping $2.3 trillion plan, calling their measure a good-faith effort toward bipartisan negotiations. And its issues LIKE THAT that political partisanship on the state and federal level that Connors says could hold up real progress for everyone...keeping much needed projects from being brought to fruition.

“but frankly our issues are too important the impact that this pandemic has had on our economy and people’s lives it is too critical to do anything other than to recognize the situation we’re in and work together to resolve it.”

He says economically speaking 2021 should be a better year for Maine businesses... Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

